Lawrence County Record

Although it seemed like spring and
A wide variety of thistles can be seen everywhere this
The Miller Board of Aldermen discussed several items of business during a nearly three-hour-long town meeting on Thursday, June 14. Among the items of business discussed was the city’s 2018-19 budget, which was passed following considerable discussion.
On Tuesday, April 17, the Mount Vernon School Board approved hiring Grant Berendt to serve as head girls basketball coach for the Lady Mountaineers beginning in the 2018-19 school year.
Mt. Vernon High School has announced the resignation of Dusty Killingsworth, who has served as the Lady Mt'neers varsity basketball coach for the past six seasons.
The winning streak has grown to 19 straight for the Lady Mt'neers basketball team, as they cruised through the Class 3 District 12 tournament held in Mt. Vernon last week, defeating Diamond (95-17), Seneca (67-33) and Lamar (69-34).
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>