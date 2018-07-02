Lawrence County Record

News

Ozark Fair hay entries due by July 10

Although it seemed like spring and

Posted: July 02, 2018
Controlling musk thistle

A wide variety of thistles can be seen everywhere this

Posted: July 01, 2018
Miller Board of Aldermen passes budget for 2018-19, gets new city attorney

The Miller Board of Aldermen discussed several items of business during a nearly three-hour-long town meeting on Thursday, June 14. Among the items of business discussed was the city’s 2018-19 budget, which was passed following considerable discussion.

Posted: June 30, 2018
Sports

Mt. Vernon hires Grant Berendt new girls basketball coach

On Tuesday, April 17, the Mount Vernon School Board approved hiring Grant Berendt to serve as head girls basketball coach for the Lady Mountaineers beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

Posted: April 25, 2018
Killingsworth resigns as head girls basketball coach at Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon High School has announced the resignation of Dusty Killingsworth, who has served as the Lady Mt'neers varsity basketball coach for the past six seasons.

Posted: April 11, 2018
Lady Mt'neers win 19th straight, second district title in a row

The winning streak has grown to 19 straight for the Lady Mt'neers basketball team, as they cruised through the Class 3 District 12 tournament held in Mt. Vernon last week, defeating Diamond (95-17), Seneca (67-33) and Lamar (69-34).

Posted: February 26, 2018
Obituaries

